HAMILTON — For the first time, the Montana state flag football tournament was split up by classifications. And history was made as the first individual champions for Class AA, Class A and Class B-C were crowned.

WATCH THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP HIGHLIGHTS:

State flag football: Kalispell Glacier, Hamilton, Three Forks all crowned champions

The tournament went down at Hamilton High School on Wednesday and Thursday, with Kalispell Glacier, Hamilton and Three Forks all walking away with first-place trophies to conclude the tournament.

Kalispell Glacier 28, Missoula Hellgate 0

Karley Allen did a little bit of everything as the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack won their fourth straight flag football state championship. The Wolfpack won the last three all-class state tournaments, and walked away with their first outright Class AA trophy on Thursday.

MTN Sports The Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack celebrate winning the Class AA state flag football championship.

Allen threw three touchdown passes in the game as she found Addison Kauffman twice and Taylor Lee for the game's final score. Allen also took a long run to the house in the game's opening half as well.

Hamilton 7, East Helena 0

Aubrey Korst's 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter proved to be the difference as Hamilton became the first Class A flag football champion in Montana.

MTN Sports The Hamilton Broncs celebrate winning the Class A state flag football championship.

It was a defensive battle between the two squads until Hamilton leaned on Korst's legs to get the offense moving in the second half. The Broncs iced the game down the stretch thanks to their staunch defense.

Three Forks 18, Jefferson 13

In what would be a thriller for the inaugural Class B-C title, it was Three Forks scoring in the final minute that led the Wolves to the flag football championship.

Arabella McCauley heaved up a deep shot that found Maya Noble in the end zone with 49 seconds left in the game that lifted the Wolves past the Panthers, as Three Forks held on defensively as Jefferson's final drive was stopped short.

MTN Sports Three Forks celebrates winning the Class B-C state flag football championship.

Hailey Williams scored the game's first points to make it 6-0 Three Forks. Jefferson responded as Jillian Senechal found Addison Rieder for a deep touchdown that tied the game at 6-6.

Noble returned an interception for a touchdown to make it 12-6 Three Forks before halftime. Then, with three minutes to play, Senechal found Kendall Smith for a touchdown and after the extra point, the Panthers took a 13-12 lead before the Wolves hit the game-winner.

