State baseball: Walk-off home run in extra innings sends Billings Central to title game

HAMILTON — All it takes is one swing, and Oliver Prill provided the fireworks for Billings Central on Friday at the state baseball tournament.

Prill's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth at Vester Wilson Field gave the Rams a 4-2 extra-inning victory over Billings West and a berth in the Saturday's state championship game.

Day 2 scores :



Game 5: Columbia Falls 7, Frenchtown 5, loser out

Game 6: Billings Skyview 7, Missoula Big Sky 4, loser out

Game 7: Billings Central 4, Billings West 2, eight innings, semifinal

Game 8: Hamilton vs. Belgrade, semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Central had dropped both of its regular-season matchups with the Golden Bears but prevailed in the one that mattered most. And Prill was at the center of it, having delivered the win with a mammoth shot over the left field barrier to incite a major celebration.

"When I hit it, that felt good," said Prill, who seemed to know the ball would carry out as he trotted down the first base line. "I saw (left fielder Brady Randall) turn on it and I was like, 'Oh please.' And finally it was like, let's go."

Central and West are both in their first season of varsity baseball, and both won first-round games Thursday to solidify their state title hopes.

The Golden Bears got the upper hand early in the rubber match, riding six solid innings by starting pitcher Owen Schneider — who incidentally lives next door to Oliver Prill in Billings — and a two-run homer by Chase Wise in the top of the fifth.

The Rams, though, chipped away at their deficit as Paxton Prill drove in Ollin Kulaga with a single in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 2-1, and then in the sixth tied the game as Matteo Harris scored on an error off the bat of Porter Dahlberg.

In extra innings, Harris led off the bottom of the eighth with a single through the hole at shortstop, then stole second base. Then, with one out, Oliver Prill stepped to the plate and came through with the fateful blow off relief pitcher Jaxon King.

"It feels great. It's a sigh of relief," Oliver Prill said. "But it's not over. We have to keep it together and keep going."

In a battle of high-quality left-handed starters Schneider struck out six in six innings, allowing one earned run. Central's Paxton Prill had eight punchouts in five innings, with his lone mistake coming vs. Wise in the fifth.

But the Rams got a great bit of relief pitching from Zach McDonald, who threw three perfect frames while striking out four to keep Central alive.

"Great job by Zach," Oliver Prill said. "He kept his calm, and that's a hard situation. He pitched great."

West was plagued by four defensive errors, and the Bears struck out 12 times. After Schneider departed in the sixth, the Rams didn't strike out while stringing together quality at bats.

The Rams will play the winner of Friday's other semifinal between Hamilton and Belgrade in Saturday's championship at 6:30 p.m.

