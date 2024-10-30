State AA boys soccer: Rivals Billings West, Billings Senior to meet for title

It will be a rivalry matchup for the Class AA state boys soccer championship, as Billings West and Billings Senior won semifinals games on the road Tuesday.

West shut out Bozeman Gallatin 2-0 while Senior came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Missoula Hellgate 3-2.

The championship match between the Broncs and Golden Bears will be played Saturday in Billings

Billings West 2, Bozeman Gallatin 0

West senior goalkeeper Brennan Ellis was the key in the Bears' semifinal win over Bozeman Gallatin.

He posted a shutout, while senior midfielder Tendai Kandwasvika and junior midfielder Ryan Gott both found the back of the net for the Golden Bears.

Kandwasvika scored on his own corner kick in the first half, and Gott sealed the deal in the final minute of regulation with his goal assisted by senior forward Patrick Luce.

Billings Senior 3, Missoula Hellgate 2

Senior scored three unanswered goals down 2-0 to grab the semifinal win over Missoula Hellgate.

A penalty kick put in by Caden Hines gave the Broncs late momentum. Then Kevin Kershaw faked out Hellgate's goalie late into the game and tied it up with 10 minutes left.

With about 90 seconds left in stoppage time Henry Kelling scored from from long distance to complete the comeback and send the Broncs to the championship to face rival Billings West.

