Jefferson High implements new sports medicine program

BOULDER — Jefferson High School has a new sports medicine program in full force for this academic year.

The new program is designed to help keep Jefferson’s student-athletes stay healthy. The program includes a revamping of Jefferson’s athletic training room and a partnership with Intermountain Health St. James Sports Medicine of Butte.

“But for the most part for Class B, with 40 of the Class Bs out there, I bet you maybe 10 or 15 of them have sports medicine programs to the caliber that we have,” said Jefferson principal Mike Moodry.

Moodry helped secure Jefferson’s contract with St. James Sports Medicine. Moodry also helped secure a state grant that helps offset the program’s cost, which he estimated at twenty thousand dollars per year.

“Well, if we expect our student athletes to go out and perform the way they do and provide top-notch programs, we've got to make sure they’re healthy,” said Moodry. “And again, it’s all about students’ health, whether it’s with a school nurse or a trainer. That’s what it’s all about for our kids. It’s their health.”

As part of Jefferson’s new sports medicine program, licensed athletic trainer Nicole Blubaugh now works full time with the school’s student-athletes.

“Well, I’m here for all practices and all home games,” said Blubaugh. “And I come in here at 3 p.m. and see athletes before they go to practice. And then if anybody can’t participate, I do their rehab. And then after practice we can see any injuries or do any further rehab that is needed.”

Blubaugh said that despite only working with Jefferson’s student-athletes for less than three weeks so far this year, she’s already found her log sheet filled with over 200 entries.

“So, I’ve had 200 encounters so far this year with athletes,” said Blubaugh. “As far as whether they’ve had an injury, or they needed tape to prevent an injury, or they need rehab. So, they’re utilizing me very well here.”

Including Jefferson, St. James Sports Medicine has partnerships with six schools all in or near Butte.

