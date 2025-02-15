Helena's Mia Melton makes college soccer commitment to University of Mary

HELENA — In May 2021, Montana passed Senate Bill 157 to allow private and homeschooled students to participate in sports at public schools. The change meant a student could attend class at St. Andrew Catholic School and play varsity soccer for Helena High.

And that’s exactly the story of Mia Melton, who four years after the passing of SB 157 signed a national letter of intent to play college soccer for University of Mary in North Dakota.

“Yeah, there have been a lot of memories made within these last four years,” said Melton. “I’m really grateful that both schools (St. Andrew and Helena High) have been super welcoming, and I’ve just gotten to get a great balance being able to get educated at St. Andrews and have fun here. And then being able after school to go workout and train with my friends at Helena High.”

During Melton’s four years of going to high school at St. Andrew and playing varsity soccer for Helena High, she twice earned All-State soccer honors — all while maintaining a GPA over 4.0.

“Mia is my niece and I’ve been watching her bloom as a soccer player since she was four years old,” said Lance Melton, Mia’s uncle. “You know, you start with that vision in your heart and your soul about what it’s going to be like to raise somebody or be somebody’s uncle, and then you watch it over the years, and it culminates in a departure to college. And it’s just a great day for all of us to celebrate this wonderful leader and her friends.”

St. Andrew head of school Doug Tooke said that he supports exceptional student-athletes who attend his school playing sports for public schools.

"The Class AA schools ... they just create massive opportunities that we just don’t have because of our size,” said Tooke. “So, if an athlete rises to the occasion, and they have the ability to do it, I just love that they have the opportunity to exercise that opportunity. And also just to grow in their own athleticism — and for someone like Mia, to open up a door to extend her education into a four-year institution like the University of Mary.”

And when asked if she’d still be in her current position, signing a national letter of intent to play college soccer, without SB 157 passing four years ago, Melton wasn’t convinced.

“That’s a really good question,” Melton said. “Um, I don’t think so.”

