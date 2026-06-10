Helena school board votes unanimously to add high school baseball

HELENA — High school baseball is coming to Montana’s capital city.

The Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees voted 8-0 Tuesday night to add varsity and junior varsity baseball programs at Helena High School and Capital High School beginning in the spring of 2027.

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Helena school board unanimously approves high school baseball

The board reviewed an updated proposal that outlined roughly $110,000 in combined start-up and first-year costs. A community fundraising campaign raised that full $110,000.

The proposal estimates continuing costs beyond the inaugural season just shy of $50,000 per season. The board had noted that price tag would be the biggest hurdle en route to adding high school baseball.

The Board heard public comment before voting.

“It’s just super emotional to me because baseball is such a wonderful experience,” Helena resident and baseball mom Kristen Cetraro told the board.

“But, this kid dropped out of school. He is not enrolled in high school. He is 16 years old. He probably played his last game last night. And he and his mom said, ‘If we get high school baseball, he will enroll in school again.’”

Of the 16 Class AA schools in Montana, Helena and Capital become the 15th and 16th AA members to field varsity baseball teams.

