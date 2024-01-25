Helena Capital's Trey Moseman ready to take soccer talent to Colorado Springs

HELENA — Helena Capital's Trey Moseman has put pen to paper and will be heading south to play college soccer for NCAA Division II Colorado-Colorado Springs beginning this fall.

“It’s always been a goal of mine, but I didn’t think I’d be playing at the (D-II) level," Moseman said. "I think toward my sophomore or junior year I started to think I can actually do this if I start really working hard while getting my name out there (and) set out to achieve this goal.

"And we made it happen so, it’s pretty cool."

The senior box-midfielder has an entire community supporting him as he prepares to make the jump to college including Capital coach Stefan Wall, who has built a close relationship with his group of seniors,

“It’s really exciting, we are really proud of the program that we have and the culture that we’ve built and where that culture stems from is guys like Trey," Wall said. "That class that he’s in was really special, so I’ve got a soft spot for guys that come in and work hard

"They're leaders. We have had two of the best years the last two seasons, and that’s attributed to Trey’s not only effort on the field but his leadership.”

Being a leader on the team is something Moseman will be taking with him to the next level.

“He’s a great leader and a great motivator for this whole team and he always has that competitive spirit that the team needs at any time," said fellow senior and Capital goalkeeper Dane Quinn.

Moseman broke his leg last year prior to accomplishing his dreams, which created a minor setback before making a comeback.

"Coach Wall has always had a saying in our program: In high school soccer in Montana, to be competitive you've got to be fast and you've got to be physical. And that’s what I like to do. It’s the little things that some players don’t want to do but it’s what wins games," Moseman said.

