Helena Capital soccer player Cohen Koch eyes return while battling rare health condition

HELENA — Helena Capital's boys soccer team won its crosstown match over Helena High on Tuesday in a dominating 4-1 fashion.

And the Bruins did it without standout junior forward Cohen Koch, who hasn’t actually played in a game of organized soccer in more than six months.

“I’ve been just around practices and hanging out with them,” said Koch. “I mean, I cheer, but I would still way rather be out there than on the bench.”

Health issues have kept Koch off the field.

“I had MALS, which is median arcuate ligament syndrome,” said Koch. “Which means anytime I do any sort of strenuous physical activity, I end of throwing up and feeling really crappy.”

According to mayoclinic.org, "MALS occurs when the arc-shaped band of tissue in the chest area (median arcuate ligament) presses on the artery that sends blood to the upper abdomen," including the stomach, liver and other organs. Symptoms include stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, among others, that can lead to significant weight loss.

Capital head coach Stefan Wall said he’s known and coached Koch for about a decade.

“He is our biggest supporter,” said Wall. “But it’s like feeding a thoroughbred racehorse five gallons of oats a day and then not letting him out of the stall. He’s going crazy to play. So, we’re looking forward to having him off the bench and on the pitch.”

Wall said Koch underwent surgery to address his MALS diagnosis in late August and now finally seems to be coming out the other side.

“There was a long time where he didn’t really know why he wasn’t eating, couldn’t eat, why he wasn’t able to maintain his strength, and he’d still play soccer at 110%," said Wall. "So, for him now to be able to get his cure, get his fix, and be able to get his stamina back, and eat and play is just something that makes you feel real good.”

Wall said he’s hopeful Koch will be able to return in a limited capacity for Capital’s matchup with Missoula Sentinel on Saturday.

And Koch said he already knows what his first goal in his first game back will look like: a right-footed screamer from outside the 18-yard box.