Helena Capital boys, girls soccer sweep crosstown matches with Helena High

HELENA — The Helena Capital boys and girls soccer teams won their respective crosstown matches with Helena High on Tuesday at Nelson Stadium.

In the boys contest, the first goal came within 10 minutes of the opening kick. Capital senior midfielder Luke Andersen redirected a corner kick into the back of the net to put Bruins ahead. Capital won 1-0.

In the girls match, the first goal didn't come until late in the second half when Capital senior midfielder/forward Katerina Routzahn gave her Bruins the lead. An insurance goal off a corner kick a few minutes of game time later sealed the 2-0 win for Capital.

Highlights from both matches are contained in the video above.