Emerging doubles duo of Piper Abrams, Cambry Magone help spark strong tennis season at Billings West

BILLINGS — When evaluating his roster for the 2025 season, first-year Billings West girls tennis coach Tyler Neary didn't have to look far to find a top doubles tandem.

But for as solid as they've been, sophomores Piper Abrams and Cambry Magone became more than just a complementary duo. They've helped ignite what's been a strong year across the board for Billings West.

Gordon E. Terpe / Contributed Billings West tennis player Cambry Magone.

"When we started our tryouts and our early practices, you could not only see their skill sets work together but also their personalities," Neary told MTN Sports. "Piper has a little more energy and then Cambry is pretty steady, and so they can balance each other out that way, which makes them pretty successful."

As West's No. 1 doubles team, Abrams and Magone reeled off a 17-3 regular-season record, helping the Bears to a perfect 14-0 mark in dual competition.

Now they look to take that success into the postseason, which begins with the Eastern AA divisional tournament beginning Wednesday in Billings.

"I think both of us are pretty strong, especially our serves and our ground strokes," Abrams said. "But we also play smart. We'd rather place the ball than smash it. It's a different style of play than a lot of other girls. Just trying to play smarter rather than hit winners on every ball. It's more strategy."

"I think a big part of it is communication," Magone added. "Doubles is just a big team sport. You can't just win as one player You have to be able to talk with each other, make a plan, keep each other positive. I think that's a big part that has helped toward our success."

Abrams played mostly singles as a freshman last year, but ended up as a doubles player paired with a senior (Kami Berger) and they won a first-round match at the state tournament.

That experience could translate into bigger things this year for Abrams and Magone. But continued focus is what matters most.

Gordon E. Terpe / Contributed Billings West tennis player Piper Abrams.

"I think placing would be huge for them, especially as sophomores," said Neary, who played tennis at Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyo., prior to a college basketball career at Montana State Billings.

"But we're not so worried about talking numbers as much as taking it game by game and point by point, and we kind of figure that when we trust the process the results will take care of themselves."

Regardless of how things shake out at the state tournament next week in Bozeman — they'll be fighting it out with the likes of several quality teams, including three-time reigning champ Missoula Hellgate — West's girls have a foundation to build on with Jenner Mathison, Abby Thayer, Tiffany Williams, Annabelle Peterson and Addison Townsend providing upperclass leadership.

"It's so awesome to see how deep our team is this year, all the way down into our 4s," Abrams said. "Girls are winning their matches and they're fun matches to watch. They're competitive, and it's rare, I think, to see that in high school tennis, where you're competitive all the way through your team."

Added Magone: "I think we are a great team, and especially from last year, we've just gotten so much better over the season. And our 14-0 record (in duals) really showcases that."

Gordon E. Terpe / Contributed Billings West tennis player Ty Graham.

Not to be outdone, West's boys have also made noise with the return of last year's Eastern division singles champion Grant Wassmer, and doubles teams of Dallin Abrams/Andersen Hurst and Christian Allies/Camden Worthington.

Wassmer is a natural lefty but has been forced to play right-handed this year after undergoing wrist surgery. He is paired with Matthew Paulsen in doubles this season.

Allies, meanwhile, is a Class AA state wrestling champion who is signed to play football at Rocky Mountain College.

And top singles player Ty Graham is also one of seven returning state competitors from a season ago. Luke Wilkinson is the Bears' No. 2 singles player.

"Last year we were one match away from placing second," said fifth-year boys coach Amber Sparks, a Hamilton High School grad who played tennis at MSU Billings. "The experience has been really useful, although we've shuffled our lineup a little bit. But this year we have even more depth. My hope is that we get another eight to state."

