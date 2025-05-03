East Helena esports qualifies for national tournament after winning state title

EAST HELENA — Several members of East Helena High School’s esports team — and their mascot Caesar — are all hyped and ready to go to St. Louis in June for the LOS Scholastic Nationals tournament.

But there’s a roughly $3,000 hurdle standing between those Vigilantes and their downright awesome opportunity.

“It’s very awesome, because I barely ever leave Montana in general,” said East Helena esports team member Kayleigh Peterson. “But also to be leaving Montana for something that’s for my school, and that I’m actually doing, is kind of meaningful for me because I usually don’t do any school activities.”

The Montana High School Association, which governs the state’s high school sports, labels esports as an emerging sport. That label means esports aren’t yet fully sanctioned, something that could soon change as participation rates continue to rise.

“My vision for East Helena Vigilante esports is to just get to that level where we are just a normal high school sport,” said Mason Skains, one of East Helena’s varsity esports coaches. “Like any other sport, like football, basketball, and such.”

But in order for East Helena esports to take its next step and compete at the national level, the Vigilantes will need their community to step up and support them.

“Oh, that would be awesome, dude,” said East Helena's Ben Paige. “I’d love to go to state and prove that Montana state is the best. Y’know, just to show off East Helena Vigilantes. It’ll be great.”

Peterson said the community stepping up and donating the needed $3,000 in order for her and her teammates to travel to St. Louis would be very meaningful.

“It would be very meaningful because that means they actually care about it like a real sport, I suppose,” said Peterson. “And it’d be cool to see the community come together to donate money for it, even if they don’t know what it’s about because it’s not as popular.

“I think people are confused about it. But it would be cool for people to still do it even if they don’t know what it’s about.”

Those interested in donating should contact Shaun Murgel, East Helena activities director, via email at smurgel@ehps.k12.mt.us or by phone at 406-227-7730.

