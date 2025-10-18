Columbia Falls boys, girls soccer teams take doubleheader, advance to Class A semifinals

COLUMBIA FALLS — It was an action-packed Saturday afternoon at Flip Darling Memorial Field, where both Columbia Falls girls and boys soccer programs hosted the quarterfinal round of the Class A playoffs.

In the girls match against Billings Central, the Wildkats held control for most of the first half behind Bella Mann’s two goals, which sent Columbia Falls into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

However, Amaya Lorash of Central refused to go down easily, scoring two of her three goals in the second half to give the Rams their first lead late in the game.

The match was sent into extra time on a clutch penalty kick from Riley Byrd of Columbia Falls, and they teams would need two overtime periods to decide it.

In the final three minutes of the second OT period, Emerson Dull knocked in a long free kick for the Rams to take at late lead, and things looked bleak for the Wildkats.

But Columbia Falls scored on a header from Onnika Lawrence, and Tatiana Raymond snuck one just over the goalkeeper's head after that to advance the Wildkats to the semifinals with a 5-4 Victory.

In the boys matchup between Columbia Falls and Lone Peak, it was a defensive battle throughout with limited opportunities.

Columbia Falls had numerous shots on goal, which were stopped by Lone Peak keeper Oliver McGuire to keep the score tied.

On the other side, Brady Heitz put himself in front of multiple shots on goal himself in what would amount to a shutout for him.

Eventually the defense would not be enough for Lone Peak as Brady Bell dribbled one inside and shot it past McGuire to give Columbia Falls the lead in the first half.

In the second half, the Wildcats added on to seal the deal with a goal from senior Jack Harris, which advanced Columbia Falls to the semifinal round with a 2-0 victory.

