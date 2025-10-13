High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025 Class A state soccer scores and pairings

State A Soccer
2025 Class A state soccer playoffs

at home sites

BOYS

First round

Oct. 14

Bigfork (8-3-1) at Whitefish (10-2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 18

Lone Peak (8-3-1) at Columbia Falls (11-1-0), TBA

Livingston (7-3-2) at Polson (8-2-2), 4 p.m.

Stevensville (8-3-1) at Billings Central (10-1-1), 10 a.m.

Bigfork/Whitefish vs. Hamilton (5-3-3), TBA

Semifinals

Oct. 24 or Oct. 25

Championship

Oct. 31 or Nov. 1

GIRLS

First round

Oct. 14

Whitefish (9-2-1) at Bigfork (9-2-1), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 18

Billings Central (9-1-2) at Columbia Falls (10-0-2), TBA

Lone Peak (6-3-3) at Hamilton (7-3-2), 11 a.m.

Missoula Loyola (6-5-0) at Livingston (9-1-2), noon

Bigfork/Whitefish vs. Stevensville (7-1-4), TBA

Semifinals

Oct. 24 or Oct. 25

Championship

Oct. 31 or Nov. 1

