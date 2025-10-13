2025 Class A state soccer scores and pairings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

2025 Class A state soccer playoffs at home sites BOYS First round Oct. 14 Bigfork (8-3-1) at Whitefish (10-2-0), 3:30 p.m. Quarterfinals Oct. 18 Lone Peak (8-3-1) at Columbia Falls (11-1-0), TBA Livingston (7-3-2) at Polson (8-2-2), 4 p.m. Stevensville (8-3-1) at Billings Central (10-1-1), 10 a.m. Bigfork/Whitefish vs. Hamilton (5-3-3), TBA Semifinals Oct. 24 or Oct. 25 Championship Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 GIRLS First round Oct. 14 Whitefish (9-2-1) at Bigfork (9-2-1), 6 p.m. Quarterfinals Oct. 18 Billings Central (9-1-2) at Columbia Falls (10-0-2), TBA Lone Peak (6-3-3) at Hamilton (7-3-2), 11 a.m. Missoula Loyola (6-5-0) at Livingston (9-1-2), noon Bigfork/Whitefish vs. Stevensville (7-1-4), TBA Semifinals Oct. 24 or Oct. 25 Championship Oct. 31 or Nov. 1

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.