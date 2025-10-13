2025 Class A state soccer scores and pairings

2025 Class A state soccer playoffs
at home sites
BOYS
First round
Oct. 14
Bigfork (8-3-1) at Whitefish (10-2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 18
Lone Peak (8-3-1) at Columbia Falls (11-1-0), TBA
Livingston (7-3-2) at Polson (8-2-2), 4 p.m.
Stevensville (8-3-1) at Billings Central (10-1-1), 10 a.m.
Bigfork/Whitefish vs. Hamilton (5-3-3), TBA
Semifinals
Oct. 24 or Oct. 25
Championship
Oct. 31 or Nov. 1
GIRLS
First round
Oct. 14
Whitefish (9-2-1) at Bigfork (9-2-1), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 18
Billings Central (9-1-2) at Columbia Falls (10-0-2), TBA
Lone Peak (6-3-3) at Hamilton (7-3-2), 11 a.m.
Missoula Loyola (6-5-0) at Livingston (9-1-2), noon
Bigfork/Whitefish vs. Stevensville (7-1-4), TBA
Semifinals
Oct. 24 or Oct. 25
Championship
Oct. 31 or Nov. 1