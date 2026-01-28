MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate hosted crosstown rival Sentinel on Tuesday evening for the first meeting between the schools this season.

The girls game saw the Hellgate Knights hold off the Sentinel Spartans 44-39. Hellgate improved to 8-2 and 5-1 in Western AA play while Sentinel fell to 5-6 and 2-4.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Missoula Sentinel tops Hellgate in clash of top Western AA teams; Knights girls hold off Spartans

Paisley Johnson led the way for Hellgate with 13 points while Elly Reed added 10. Lucy Pfahler led Sentinel with 12 points and Andrin Reimers added 10.

The boys game featured the top two teams in the Western AA standings, and Sentinel staked its claim as the top team as the Spartans beat the Knights 53-43. Sentinel improved to 10-1 and 6-0 while Hellgate fell to 7-3 and 4-2.

Lincoln Rogers led Sentinel with 22 and Zeke Glidewell added 14. Zane Gillhouse led Hellgate with 11.

