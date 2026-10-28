MISSOULA — Missoula hosted a Class AA playoff soccer semifinal doubleheader Tuesday as both Sentinel High School programs were in town as the top seeds from the Western AA looking to hold their hosting rights into Saturday.

The Sentinel girls defeated Billings Senior 3-1 on penalty kicks to punch their ticket, while the Spartan boys defeated Billings West 4-3 in extra time in the nightcap.

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Missoula Sentinel to host Class AA title games after sweeping thrilling semifinal doubleheader

In the girls game, the Spartans and Broncs were tied 2-2 heading into extra time. Sentinel got a pair of goals from Eliza Ascher while Senior saw Meadow Mahlmeister and Cora Carahasen each find the back of the net. Neither team was able to find a way to score in the overtime periods.

In penalties, it was Harper Tucker and Rose Richmond scoring for the Spartans before Athena Eriksson netted the game-winner to send the Spartans into the title match.

The boys contest was a shootout, and a thriller, as well. The game was tied 1-1 after West's Caden Raunig and Sentinel's Trace Birnbaum each scored to get things moving.

Sentinel ballooned its lead to 3-1 after another goal from Birnbaum and one from Owen Onstad. But a pair of goals from Trevor Guyer in the 69th and 77th minutes kept the Golden Bears alive to force extra time.

HBut in the end, a goal from Hayes Reimer in the second overtime period proved to be the difference as the Spartans rounded out the sweep.

Sentinel's girls will host Gallatin on Saturday for the Class AA championship, while the Sentinel boys will welcome Bozeman on Saturday, as well.