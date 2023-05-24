Missoula Sentinel recognizes 11 student-athletes with end-of-year signing day

MISSOULA — On Wednesday at Missoula Sentinel High School, the Spartans held their final signing day for 11 student-athletes.

As the school year winds to a close, Sentinel saw a number of its late season commitments get recognized for picking their college choices where they will continue their athletic careers.

Included in that bunch was a pair of students in Isabella Chessin and Donovan Peacock who will compete for the Missoula Alumni Special Olympics Team, the Wizards, for a variety of sports.

Students signed and committed in a range of sports including football, basketball, softball, hockey, soccer, golf, cross country and track and field.

From Arizona to Washington to Kansas, this group of students is heading all over as they embark on their next chapter.

The other students who were celebrated Wednesday are as follows:

