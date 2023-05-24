Missoula Sentinel recognizes 11 student-athletes with end-of-year signing day

MISSOULA — On Wednesday at Missoula Sentinel High School, the Spartans held their final signing day for 11 student-athletes.
As the school year winds to a close, Sentinel saw a number of its late season commitments get recognized for picking their college choices where they will continue their athletic careers.
Included in that bunch was a pair of students in Isabella Chessin and Donovan Peacock who will compete for the Missoula Alumni Special Olympics Team, the Wizards, for a variety of sports.
Students signed and committed in a range of sports including football, basketball, softball, hockey, soccer, golf, cross country and track and field.
From Arizona to Washington to Kansas, this group of students is heading all over as they embark on their next chapter.
The other students who were celebrated Wednesday are as follows:
- CC Size committed to Western Washington for women's basketball
- Keagan Crosby committed to Colorado State for cross country and track and field
- Mackenzie Hartze committed to Skagit Valley College in Washington for women's soccer
- Rylan Gibbs committed to Willamette University in Oregon for football
- Jayden Gagner committed to Spokane Community College for softball
- Thomas McKee committed to Whitworth University in Washington for cross country and track and field
- Haley Wolsky committed to Grand Canyon University in Arizona for softball
- Ethan Elam committed to Premier Hockey League of New England and will be playing for the Islanders Hockey Club
- Rickson Bull Calf committed to Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas for men's golf