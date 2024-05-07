Watch Now
Missoula Sentinel holds signing day for 13 student-athletes

Posted at 10:13 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 00:20:57-04

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School held a signing day for 13 student athletes on Monday as the school year winds to a close.

Students signed in front of family and friends for a number of sports including football, soccer, basketball, cross country, rugby, volleyball and track and field.

Here is the list of students and where they committed from Monday's ceremony:

  • Quinn Newman, cross country and track and field, Montana State
  • Peyton Schmauch, soccer, University of Providence
  • Brooke McKittrick, soccer, Carroll College
  • Phoebe Knellhorne, soccer, Saint Martin's University
  • Kiana Norton, soccer, Coe College (Iowa)
  • Margaret Sharkey, volleyball, College of Southern Nevada
  • Emily McElmurry, basketball, Eastern Washington
  • Ava Kellenberg, track and field, UCLA
  • Brayden Wallace, rugby, Brown University
  • Jayden Gobert, basketball, Missoula Alumni: The Wizards, Special Olympics of Montana
  • Angelina Adrignola, basketball, Missoula Alumni: The Wizards, Special Olympics of Montana
  • Briel Powers, soccer, Montana State Billings
  • Caden Dirnberger, football, Willamette University
