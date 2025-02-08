Missoula Sentinel girls, Big Sky boys pick up victories in crosstown action at Dahlberg Arena

MISSOULA — It was a different scene than normal in Dahlberg Arena on Friday night. Instead of a University of Montana basketball game, it was crosstown action as Missula Sentinel and Missoula Big Sky locked horns on Robin Selvig Court.

In the end, the Sentinel girls picked up a 42-34 win while Big Sky's boys were victorious 60-49 in the nightcap of what was a great atmosphere from both schools.

Kaitlyn Hammett led the way for Sentinel's girls with 14 points while Peyton Size and Avery Ogren each added nine. Kadynce Couture scored 12 points to lead Big Sky while Kenzi Schmitz added 11.

Big Sky led 19-18 at halftime before the game went back-and-forth in the second half. Sentinel began to pull away down the stretch of the fourth quarter as the Spartans improved to 5-8 and 3-5 in Western AA play. No. 5 Big Sky fell to 7-5 and 5-3 and the teams split the regular season meetings.

In the boys game, Isaiah Reed and Cole Silberstein both got hot from beyond the arc as they scored 19 points each and helped Big Sky overcome a 27-24 deficit at halftime to take down Sentinel and also split the regular season meetings between the two programs.

Big Sky trailed 39-37 heading into the fourth quarter but exploded for 23 fourth-quarter points to pick up the win while also improving to 7-5 and 4-4.

Sentinel was led by Lincoln Rogers who put up 19 points for the Spartans while Carson Towe added nine. Sentinel dropped to 6-7 andd 4-5.

To see the full highlights from both games, check out the video above.

