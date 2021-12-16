Missoula Sentinel celebrates 9 student-athletes on signing day

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School celebrated nine student-athletes on Wednesday afternoon on signing day for those who will be competing at the next level.

Three are staying in Missoula to compete for Montana as Collin Shaules will run cross country and track and field for the Grizzlies, Joe Weida will play football and Brooke Stayner will compete in track and field at UM.

Three more will head to Montana Tech as Jacob Sriraman will run cross country and track and field for the Orediggers, Charlie Kirgan will play football and Joe Opitz will compete on the men's golf team.

Paige Sawyer will also stay in Montana and will head to Billings to play volleyball for Rocky Mountain College.

"I just love the sport, it's something, I get excited to go to the gym every single day and night," Sawyer said. "Can't always say that about things so it not only makes me a better student, makes me a better athlete, just makes me like a happier person in general and that's why I decided to continue it on next year."

Two of the signees will head out of state in Tanner Klumph and Chase Green. Klumph is headed to Minnesota and Green will compete at Utah State. Both will run cross country and compete in track and field.

"They have a great 5K-10K program," Green said of Utah State. "Their cross country team has been on top of it for a long time and Coach (Artie) Gulden obviously really knows what he's doing. He's made some great athletes. And they also have a great aviation program, which is what I'm going for so everything just kind of clicked. It's close to family as well. Kind of close to home. Really love the mountains of Utah and everything came together and I really wanted to go there."

