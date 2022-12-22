Missoula Sentinel celebrates 12 student-athletes with signing ceremony

MISSOULA — On Wednesday, Missoula Sentinel High School celebrated 12 student-athletes who made their college choices official, ranging in sports from football, basketball, track and field, cross country, volleyball and soccer.

The athletes signed to sports in a range of levels from Division I to NAIA, and a few of them will leave the state of Montana and head to other places like Washington, Oregon and Colorado.

Football had the most signings with four. Adam Jones and JJ Dolan made their commitments to Montana State official, while Tate Templeton signed to stay home and play for his hometown Montana Grizzlies. Dominic Umile will head to Butte to suit up for Montana Tech.

After Sentinel's recent run of success, the pipeline to the college level continues at a high level for the Spartans.

"Our coaches, and all the teammates, all the support staff at Sentinel, it really means a lot to all the athletes and I think that's what helped us have success," Umile said. "I'm just really excited that that hard work has paid off, and excited for what the future holds."

Three Spartans signed for volleyball with Lexi Baer set to attend George Fox University in Oregon, AJ Hanninen bound for Stephens College in Missouri and Alexis Eggert set to compete at Pacific Lutheran in Washington.

Two signed for soccer in Lilly Allen and Kassidy Kirgan. Kirgan is headed to Seattle University while Allen will attend Colorado Mesa.

"I did want to go out of state, just to experience more, and they have amazing facilities, amazing coaching staff," Kirgan said. "I'm super excited to get over there."

"It's just super special because we all share like that common ground of, you know, we all want to continue our academic and athletic careers so it's just taking that next step altogether is just super special," Allen added about this group of signees.

Olivia Huntsinger signed to play college basketball at Central Washington, while Ruby Lorenz and Malia Bradford signed for track and field and cross country. Lorenz will head to the Pac-12 to compete for Oregon State, while Bradford will compete at Montana State.

"It's something that I've worked for my whole life with my parents, coaches, friends, and family," Lorenz said. "I have huge goals in track. I see it as a career for me and I'm super excited for the opportunity for it and I'm also very competitive so I'm excited to be at that level."

