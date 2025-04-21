Watch Now
Missoula Sentinel celebrates 11 student-athletes with signing day

Missoula Sentinel celebrated 11 student-athletes with a signing day on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
MISSOULA — As the school year winds down, Missoula Sentinel held a signing day last Wednesday to celebrate 11 student-athletes who will compete in sports at the college level.

The following students were celebrated in front of friends and family as they made their decisions official at the school:

  • Sydney Goldbar, Miles Community College, softball
  • Colden Hockman, Montana State, rugby
  • Tyler Inabnit, Montana Tech, track and field
  • Shay Casagrande, Montana Tech, track and field
  • Aalia Patel, Willamette University, women's soccer
  • Kaydence Deering, Southwestern Oregon Community College, volleyball
  • Justice Downing, Hawaii Pacific University, cheer
  • Ella Goeltz, University of Providence, volleyball
  • Maddox Anderson, Carroll College, men's soccer
  • Elizabeth Cornelius, Whitworth University, cross country and track and field
  • Peyton Size, Whitworth University, women's volleyball and basketball
