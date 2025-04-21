Missoula Sentinel celebrates 11 student-athletes with signing day

MISSOULA — As the school year winds down, Missoula Sentinel held a signing day last Wednesday to celebrate 11 student-athletes who will compete in sports at the college level.
The following students were celebrated in front of friends and family as they made their decisions official at the school:
- Sydney Goldbar, Miles Community College, softball
- Colden Hockman, Montana State, rugby
- Tyler Inabnit, Montana Tech, track and field
- Shay Casagrande, Montana Tech, track and field
- Aalia Patel, Willamette University, women's soccer
- Kaydence Deering, Southwestern Oregon Community College, volleyball
- Justice Downing, Hawaii Pacific University, cheer
- Ella Goeltz, University of Providence, volleyball
- Maddox Anderson, Carroll College, men's soccer
- Elizabeth Cornelius, Whitworth University, cross country and track and field
- Peyton Size, Whitworth University, women's volleyball and basketball