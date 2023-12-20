Missoula Sentinel celebrates 11 student-athletes with signing ceremony

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School celebrated 11 student-athletes on Wednesday with a signing day ceremony.

Students signed in sports ranging from baseball, football, soccer, golf, gymnastics, volleyball and basketball. Most signed to stay in Montana while others are headed to Washington, Utah and North Dakota.

Here is the list of the students who signed on Wednesday:



Emily Winters, Carroll College, women's soccer

Kade McDonough, Utah, men's golf

Kaetlyn Tenesch, BYU, gymnastics

Chris Compton, University of Mary, baseball

Sam Matosich, Centralia College, baseball

Cole Smith, Lake Region State College, baseball

Danny Sirmon, Montana, football

Grady Walker, Montana, football

Kennedy Dypwick, Montana State Billings, softball

Bailey Casagrande, Carroll College, volleyball

Monroe Mastro, South Puget Sound Community College, basketball

"It feels great," McDonough said. "I wanted to play at a Power 5 school to get the schedule of it and just like the competition and hopefully kind of pave the way for more kids from Montana to go out there and play some big golf."

"It's exciting," added Matosich. "I really don't know how to feel because like last year I was seeing all of my other friends signing and I was like, 'Wow, that might be me one day,' and it's really cool."

"I started playing travel softball when I was 7, so it's always something I dreamt of," Dypwick said. "It's amazing. It's just something that you work for it your entire life so when it actually comes it's more calming. I'm excited for the season it should be good."