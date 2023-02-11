Missoula Sentinel boys upset Big Sky; Eagles girls blow past Spartans

MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky and Sentinel met for crosstown basketball on Friday evening in their second meeting of the season.

The Spartan boys picked up a much-needed win over the Eagles, 51-50, while the Big Sky girls routed Sentinel 56-36.

In the boys game, Patrick Sale scored on a layup to tie it 50-50 and was fouled with 22 seconds left in the game. He made the free throw, and Big Sky was unable to answer as the Spartans picked up their third win of the year to improve to 3-12 on the year and 2-9 in Western AA play.

Riley Allen led Sentinel with 14 while Sale added 10. Josiah Cuaresma led Big Sky (7-8, 6-5) with 15 points and Carson Towe added 12 for the Eagles as the two programs split their season meetings.

In the girls game, Big Sky jumped all over Sentinel early and never looked back. The Eagles led 17-3 at the end of the first quarter and 27-13 at halftime. Kadynce Couture finished with 23 points in the win while Audrey Hale added 11 for Big Sky (7-7, 4-5).

CC Size led Sentinel (8-7, 5-6) with 12 points. Both teams split their meetings this regular season as well.

