Missoula Loyola recognizes 4 student-athletes during signing day

MISSOULA — Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart held a signing day early Wednesday to celebrate four student-athletes who will continue their athletic careers next season.

The school celebrated three student-athletes who will play basketball at the next level and one who will continue his football career.

Finn Richardson will play college basketball at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

Will Burns will head to Havre to play college basketball at Montana State-Northern.

And Linnea Schaefer will continue her college basketball career at Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington.

Nolan Iverson will take his talents to the IMG Academy in Florida for football, which is a prep school focused on athletic training.

Friends and family were in attendance for the four students to celebrate each of them on their next steps in their athletic careers.