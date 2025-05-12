Watch Now
Missoula Loyola celebrates seven student-athletes with signing day

Missoula Loyola held a signing day for seven student-athletes who will compete at the college level.
MISSOULA — Missoula Loyola held a signing day last Thursday to celebrate seven student-athletes who will compete in college athletics.

Here is a look at who signed and where each athlete will compete at in their next chapter:

  • Ella Stack, swimming, Colorado Mesa
  • Ethan Stack, men's basketball, Montana Tech
  • Rey Johnston, men's basketball, College of Idaho
  • Matthew Tobiason, track and field, Montana Tech
  • Elise Munding, golf, University of Puget Sound
  • Grace Horner, track and field, Carroll College
  • Braaden Meyer, track and field, Carroll College
