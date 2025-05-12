Missoula Loyola celebrates seven student-athletes with signing day

MISSOULA — Missoula Loyola held a signing day last Thursday to celebrate seven student-athletes who will compete in college athletics.
Here is a look at who signed and where each athlete will compete at in their next chapter:
- Ella Stack, swimming, Colorado Mesa
- Ethan Stack, men's basketball, Montana Tech
- Rey Johnston, men's basketball, College of Idaho
- Matthew Tobiason, track and field, Montana Tech
- Elise Munding, golf, University of Puget Sound
- Grace Horner, track and field, Carroll College
- Braaden Meyer, track and field, Carroll College