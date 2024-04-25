Watch Now
Missoula Loyola celebrates 6 student-athletes with signing ceremony

Posted at 8:19 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 22:19:53-04

MISSOULA — On Wednesday in Missoula, Loyola Sacred Heart High School held a signing ceremony to celebrate six student-athletes who made their commitment to compete at the college level official in front of friends and family.

Three of the six signed to play football at the University of Montana in Talen Reynolds, Taylor Jones and Malik Lyttle.

Izzy Berry also signed to stay in Missoula and attend UM where she'll compete in track and field.

Gio Horner signed to play college basketball at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, while Noah Haffey signed to compete in golf at Carroll College in Helena.

Check out highlights from the signing ceremony in the video above.

