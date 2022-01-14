Missoula Hellgate sweeps Missoula Sentinel in crosstown doubleheader

MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate basketball teams earned a sweep of crosstown rival Missoula Sentinel on Thursday evening in the Garden City.

The boys won the first game 66-54 while the girls followed that up with a 54-26 victory over the Spartans.

Asher Topp had a game-high 20 points and knocked down five 3-pointers to lead the Knights, while Dre Bowie added 13 points for the Knights. Sentinel led 5-4 after a first quarter where it was tough to score, but the Knights found their rhythm in the second quarter and built a 30-15 lead by halftime.

Ian Finch and Brogan Callaghan each added nine points for Hellgate. Kaden Sheridan led Sentinel with 13 points while Drew Klumph added 12.

Hellgate improved to 3-3 overall while Sentinel fell to 4-4.

In the girls game, Hellgate raced to an 11-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to build on that en route to a 26-6 lead at halftime against Sentinel.

Alex Covill led the Knights with 13 points while Bailee Sayler added 12 and Lauren Dick tallied 11 points for the undefeated Knights who improved to 6-0.

Megan Hamilton led Sentinel with six points as the Spartans fell to 4-4 on the year.