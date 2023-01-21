Missoula Hellgate sweeps Missoula Big Sky in first meeting of the season

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate earned a crosstown sweep over Missoula Big Sky on Friday evening, as the Knights programs have beaten both of their crosstown foes in their first meetings of the season.

The Hellgate boys won 58-47 while the girls followed that up with a 54-28 victory over the Eagles.

Connor Dick led Hellgate's boys with 24 points while Easton Sant added 16. Hellgate led 26-24 at halftime after a back-and-forth first half, but were able to grab momentum and pull away in the third and fourth quarters.

The Knights improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in Western AA play. Josiah Cuaresma led Big Sky with 10 points as the Eagles dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in league play.

The Hellgate girls followed that up with a dominant win over Big Sky. The Eagles started fast thanks to hot shooting by Audrey Hale and Sade McGuinn, but Hellgate settled down and held Big Sky scoreless in the second quarter as they jumped out to a 28-13 lead at halftime and ran away in the second half.

Alex Covill finished with 20 points for the Knights while Chloe Larsen added 19. Hellgate improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in Western AA play. Big Sky was led by McGuinn and Hale who each had nine as the Eagles fell to 4-5 and 1-4.

For full highlights from both games, check out the video above.