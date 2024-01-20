Missoula Hellgate, Sentinel split crosstown meeting as Knights' boys, Spartan girls win

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate met for their first crosstown meeting of the season Friday night at Sentinel High School, with both schools playing to a split.

The reigning State AA champion Knights boys team took the first game 53-33 in Friday's opener, while the Spartan girls were victorious 40-35 in the nightcap.

In the boys game, sophomore Zane Gillhouse led the way for the Knights with 15 points while juniors Chance McNulty and Easton Sant scored 13 and eight, respectively. It was a slow start to the game as Sentinel led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter, but Hellgate blew it open with a huge second quarter as they led 30-12 at halftime.

Senior Jackson Krueger had nine to lead the Spartans while fellow senior Grady Walker added eight.

Hellgate's boys improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in Western AA play, while Sentinel fell to 5-4 and 1-4.

In the girls game, senior Emily McElmurry led the way for the Spartans with 16 points while fellow senior Mo Mastro added 13 and junior Kaitlyn Hammett added nine. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the first quarter, Sentinel took a 18-11 lead into halftime.

Hellgate chipped away and briefly took the lead in the third quarter, before the Spartans were able to close it out down the stretch to pick up their first win in Western AA play.

Senior Chloe Larsen led the way for the Knights with 15 points.

Sentinel's girls improved to 4-5 overall and 1-4 in league play, while Hellgate fell to 4-5 and 2-3.

To see full highlights from Friday's games, check out the video above.