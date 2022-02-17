Missoula Hellgate hires new volleyball, softball coaches

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate is adding some new but familiar faces to their athletic department coaching staffs.

Hellgate athletic director Nick Laatsch told MTN Sports on Wednesday that the school has hired Erin Keffeler as its new volleyball coach and Gavin Booi as the school's new head softball coach.

Keffeler joins her alma mater after a successful run at Missoula Sentinel where she led the Spartans to back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2016 and 2017. She stepped down after the 2019 season after leading the Spartans for seven seasons.

Keffeler replaces Brittany Tilleman and takes over a program in Hellgate that won one game back in the fall and that did not advance to the state tournament after making it in 2020.

Booi replaces Brad Smith to lead the Knights softball program this coming spring. Hellgate went winless last softball season.