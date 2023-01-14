Missoula Hellgate boys, girls top Missoula Sentinel in crosstown matchup

MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate basketball teams got in the action with their first crosstown games of the season, and they walked away with sweeps over Missoula Sentinel on Friday evening.

The Knights boys topped the Spartans 58-36 while the girls won 51-39.

In the boys game, Connor Dick led the way for Hellgate with 28 points including a thundering one-handed dunk early in the game. Easton Sant added nine for the Knights who improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in Western AA play. Meanwhile the Spartans, who were led by Riley Allen who had seven points, fell to 2-6 and 1-3.

The girls game was a battle of two teams that were undefeated in Western AA play. It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the contest before Hellgate pulled away late to improve to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in league play. Chloe Larson led the way for the Knights with 19 points while Alex Covill added 14.

CC Size and Monroe Mastro led Sentinel with seven points each as the Spartans fell to 5-2 and 3-1.

For full highlights from both games, check out the video above.