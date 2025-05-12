Missoula Big Sky's signing day recognizes 17 student-athletes with college decisions

MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky celebrated 17 student-athletes last Wednesday with a signing day to recognize those who will compete at the college level next year after graduation.
Here is the list of students and athletes who will compete in college athletics next year:
- Mason Fulford, football, Montana Tech
- Reagan Hudiburgh, dance team, University of Montana
- Ezra Meyer, football, University of Montana
- Kadynce Couture, women's basketball, Montana State
- Kody Evans, baseball, Big Bend Community College
- Spencer Tripp, football, University of Montana
- Sadie McGuinn, softball, Georgia Gwinnett College
- Isabella Grutsch, track and field, Linfield University
- Porter Gibbs, track and field, UC San Diego
- Irene Griswold, softball, Eastern Oregon University
- Isaiah Cowan, track and field and cross country, Azusa Pacific University
- Leah Nelson, livestock judging team, Casper College
- Dylan Huber, football, Eastern Oregon University
- Lucia Schlapfer, women's wrestling, University of Providence
- Nevaeh Beard, women's tennis, University of Jamestown
- Adelaide Sugden, cross country and track and field, Northwest Nazarene University
- Kylie Baigent, women's rugby, Wheeling University