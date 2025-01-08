Missoula Big Sky girls, Sentinel boys pick up early season crosstown wins

MISSOULA — The first crosstown action of the season in Missoula saw Sentinel and Big Sky clash at Big Sky High School on Tuesday and it was a split between both schools.

Big Sky's girls opened the doubleheader with a 41-17 win over Sentinel while the Spartan boys defeated the Eagles 43-33 in the night cap.

Kadynce Couture led the way in the girls game with 15 points for Big Sky (3-2) while Kyler Latrielle added six. Peyton Size led the way for Sentinel (2-3) with seven points.

In the boys game, former Eagle Carson Towe came up big for the Spartans (3-2) with 18 points while Lincoln Rogers added 13. Big Sky was led by Cole Silberstein who had 12 points while Tyson Tims added 11.

For full highlights from Tuesday's games, check out the video above.