Missoula Big Sky girls, Hellgate boys win thrillers in Dahlberg Arena

MISSOULA — In the final regular season crosstown games of the season, Missoula Big Sky's girls and Hellgate's boys put together statement wins in thrillers on Friday evening in Dahlberg Arena.

Audrey Hale buried a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to give the Eagles the 46-43 win over the Knights to split the season series, while Hellgate's boys grinded out a victory down the stretch behind a big game from Connor Dick to win 55-51 to sweep the Eagles on the season.

In the girls game, it was back-and-forth the whole way. Hellgate led 24-22 at halftime, and in the final seconds, a layup by Shannon Kane tied it 43-43.

But on the other end, Kadynce Couture found Hale for the open 3-pointer and she knocked it down sending the Eagles into jubilation. Couture finished with 20 points in the game and Hale added 14.

Alex Covill poured in 16 points for Hellgate while Chloe Larsen added 15.

In the boys game, Big Sky jumped out to a 13-2 lead behind fast starts by Josiah Cuaresma and Isaiah Reed. But the Knights eventually chipped away, and salted the game away down the stretch with free throws to get the win.

Dick finished with 26 points for Hellgate while Donovyn Headswift added 12.

Cuaresma finished with 13 while Reed and Owen McGuinn each scored 11 for Big Sky.

For full highlights, check out the video above.