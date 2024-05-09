Missoula Big Sky celebrates 18 student-athletes with signing day ceremony

MISSOULA — On Wednesday, it was Big Sky High School's turn to celebrate their student-athletes who are heading to college and beyond to compete in athletics, as the school recognized 18 students in their theater, all of whom will compete after high school.

Students signed for a number of college sports including football, track and field, baseball, volleyball, golf, softball and more.

Many are staying in Montana, with some staying in town to attend the University of Montana, while others are headed out of state to places like Washington, Idaho and Ohio and others.

Here is the full list of those who signed on Wednesday:

