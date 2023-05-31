Missoula Big Sky celebrates 15 students with signing day

MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky High School celebrated 15 student-athletes on Tuesday who will be heading to the next level to compete in athletics and other activities.
"Each one of these athletes has had an impact here at Big Sky and the record turnout of signees couldn't be a better representation of the growth of each of our programs," Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed said in a media release. "What an amazing time to be an Eagle."
Here is the list of students who signed and what they will do after high school:
- Alex Fauchs, cheer at the University of Montana
- Tearin Rath, cheer at Montana State
- Rece Sandau, volleyball at the University of Providence
- Natalie Ellis, track and field at Whitworth University
- Kelleigh Staples, soccer at Corcordia College
- Michenna George, soccer at Carroll College
- Noel Migliaccio, soccer at the United States Air Force Academy
- William Ruzanski, speech and debate at the University of Utah
- Josiah Cuaresma, basketball at Carroll College
- Luke Thorne, baseball at the College of Idaho
- Owen McGuinn, baseball at the University of Jamestown
- Conner Root, baseball at Minnesota West
- Ava Took, dance at Dean College
- Izzy Moreno, wrestling at Northern Iowa
- Ammarie Sowers, livestock judging and showing at Laramie County Community College