Missoula Big Sky boys, Sentinel girls earn crosstown wins

MISSOULA — The Missoula Big Sky boys and Sentinel girls picked up crosstown wins in a doubleheader at Big Sky High School on Tuesday evening.

The Eagle boys topped the Spartans 55-37 while the Sentinel girls held off Big Sky 52-50.

In the boys game, Caden Bateman led Big Sky with 13 points while Eamon Higgins and Kolbe Jensen each added nine points for the Eagles who improved to 6-7 on the year. After being tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, Big Sky built up a 26-16 lead by halftime and ran away from there.

Drew Klumph led Sentinel with 13 points as the Spartans fell to 6-7.

In the girls game, Sentinel withstood a scoring outburst from Big Sky freshman phenom Kadynce Couture, who finished with a game-high 22 points.

The Spartans were led by Brooke Stayner who scored 16 points while Emily McElmurry and Olivia Huntsinger each added eight. Sentinel led 25-21 at halftime, and the two teams traded blows repeatedly in the second half before the Spartans were able to close the game out and prevent any game-winners from the Eagles.

Sentinel improved to 7-7 while Big Sky fell to 5-8.