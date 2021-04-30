Midland Roundtable releases 2021 Athlete of the Year finalists

BILLINGS -- The Midland Roundtable of Billings on Friday morning unveiled its list of 2021 Athlete of the Year finalists. Ten graduating seniors from Billings -- five male and five female -- are nominated for the honor with winners to be announced at the Roundtable's annual banquet on Wednesday, May 19.

Billings Senior and Billings Central each send four finalists while Billings West is represented with two.

2021 Female Finalists

- Isabelle Erickson - Billings Central High School

- Kellan Wahl - Billings Central High School

- Molly Molvig - Billings Central High School

- Olivia LaBeau - Billings Senior High School

- Kendell Ellis - Billings West High School

2021 Male Finalists

- Marcus Wittman - Billings Central High School

- Junior Bergen - Billings Senior High School

- Jacksen Burckley - Billings Senior High School

- Thomas Klepps - Billings Senior High School

- Neil Daily - Billings West High School

Last year's winners were Maddie Albrecht of West and Skyview's Julius Mims. Only the 10 finalists were accompanied to the banquet by a handful of Roundtable members last May due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Traditionally, the event has drawn 200-300 supporters.

The Midland Roundtable is a group of local sports enthusiasts eager to promote prep and collegiate athletics in the Billings area, according to its website. Since 1947, the Roundtable’s main focus has been devoted to fostering and perpetuating more and better sports. The Athlete of Year Banquet is one of three events sponsored by the active membership annually, along with its Top 10 track and field meet and the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series each June.