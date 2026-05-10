BILLINGS — William Snell is a Midland Roundtable athlete of the year finalist who dominated the football field for Billings Central — and he brings a strong family connection to most things he does.

The multi-sport standout earned a state championship in football, another in basketball, and is a 400-meter track and field champion. He holds 11 varsity letters, along with all-state honors in both track and football.

Snell plans to study criminology at the University of Montana, where he will also play football for the Grizzlies. A career with the FBI is something he has his eye on after college — a path partly inspired by a shared interest with his mother.

"My mom and I, when I was younger, we did watch Forensic Files and stuff like that. Yeah, it's awesome," Snell said.

WATCH William's story:

Midland Roundtable AOY: Family, football, forensics as William Snell eyes FBI

His interest in law enforcement runs deeper than television, though. Family ties have shaped his outlook.

"My family, like my Dad's side, (is) pretty big with law enforcement. A lot of them went into the Marines. Just kind of fell into my hands like that," Snell said with a smile.

Snell will play under new Griz head coach Bobby Kennedy, and he is looking forward to what the program can build.

"He stays in big contact with us as players. Yeah, it's going to be pretty exciting to see what we can do," he said.

Recruited as a receiver, Snell is set to play in next month's East-West Shrine All-Star football game in Butte.

Snell is also a member of two Native American tribes — Fort Belknap on his father's side, and Crow on his mother's side. That heritage is something he holds close.

"It's super interesting. My brother and my Papa (are) pretty big on that. They can speak pretty fluently," he explained. "Whenever I go down there (to Crow) it's a different type of feeling … of just the traditions that they carry. So, yeah, it's super awesome."