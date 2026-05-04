Billings' Midland Roundtable names its 2026 athlete of the year finalists

BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable on Monday announced the boys and girls finalists for its 2026 athlete of the year awards.

The five boys finalists are dominated by Billings West and Billings Central. Makael Aguayo and Matt "Moose" Ludwig represent the Golden Bears while the Rams are Howie Martin, Greyson Piseno and William Snell.

The girls finalists are Billing Senior's Eva Blatchford, Skyview's Tenley Leffler and West's Brooklyn Pierce, along with Kamryn Reinker and Annika Stergar from Central.

The Midland Roundtable has chosen boys and girls athlete of the year winners from Billings every year since 1989. The 2026 winners will be announced during the group's annual awards banquet on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Last year's winners were Skyview's Rae Smart and West's Zach Morse.

Ticket prices are $50 per individual and $400 for a table of eight. For ticket information, contact Kory Loberg at koryl@universalawards.net. The event is sponsored Athletic Medicine and Performance (AMP).