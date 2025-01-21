MHSA adds NIL policy; Lodge Grass' Dee Pretty On Top elected to executive board

BILLINGS — As the Montana High School Association wrapped up its annual meeting Monday at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, executive director Brian Michelotti called it "a historic day" for the organization.

That was mostly due to the election of Dee Pretty On Top as the first American Indian to serve on the MHSA's executive board since a position was created solely for Native American representation.

Pretty On Top serves as the athletic director at Lodge Grass High School. The board position was approved at the annual meeting in 2024 to represent the interests of Native American schools specifically, and Pretty On Top is the inaugural member.

"Anybody that knows Dee knows that he is a wonderful person that has a great perspective," Michelotti said. "Can't wait to get him involved in our meetings.

"It's something that we're going to continue to build on and make sure that they have a voice at our table as we do this."

The MHSA also on Monday voted on several proposals, and notably passed a measure to revise an eligibility by-law to allow the opportunity for MHSA student-athletes to capitalize on Name, Image and Likeness — but with certain guardrails.

According to its language, the amendment does not allow for a student-athlete to use images or likenesses of themselves in uniform or other clothing or gear provided by their school or the MHSA, or to use any school or MHSA facilities products or copyrights for NIL purposes.

Also, they are not allowed to use any game film for the purpose of NIL activities.

Montana joins a fraternity of states that have already codified NIL policies.

"At the end of the day, really what we tried to do is have them be rewarded for their name, image and likeness, but it can never be tied to (a) school in any way, and essentially that's what our membership agreed to put in place," Michelotti said.

"This will keep the separation between the school and name, image and likeness. That's the whole goal of it, to separate the school, the booster club, any other agent of the school, to keep them away from that and keep it in the NIL space."

The MHSA also approved a proposal to revise its awards rule to allow students to "accept non-monetary compensation or items of value solely in recognition of ability, participation and/or achievement if the total value of such non-monetary compensation or items of value does not exceed $500 retail value annually."

In a close vote, the MHSA voted to pass a revision to eligibility requirements for participation in high school events for eighth graders, allowing for them to now be able to compete in junior high and high school concurrently.

A proposal to alter the MHSA's transfer rule failed. The proposal called for a revision to its residency guidelines and apply the transfer rule to any move within a 50-mile radius.

Another proposal to amend by-laws regarding general penalties passed. The new rule states: Any attendee ejected from a regular-season or MHSA tournament contest will incur a minimum three-game suspension. An attendee ejected for a second time during a school year shall be suspended for a minimum of one calendar year.

Also, an amendment to allow student-athlete physical examinations conducted May 1 and after to be valid for two school years passed. The MHSA's budget for the 2025-26 academic year was also approved.

In addition to the voting portion of the meeting, the MHSA on Monday doled out several awards, including the James C. Haugen Meritorious Service Award, its most prestigious annual honor.

This year's award went to longtime Billings coach and athletic administrator Mark Wahl, who was on hand to accept the honor.

"That's the highest award the MHSA gives out," Michelotti said. "We struggled like heck to get (Wahl) here today because he's such a humble person. He has done more for student-athletes in this area than, well ... I would put him up against anybody. The guy is so deserving of that award."

