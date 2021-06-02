Manhattan, Huntley Project top Class B all-sports rankings

Manhattan, which won the first football championship in program history last fall, topped the Class B all-sports rankings for the 2020-21 school year.

The Tigers recorded 49 points, including 10 for the championship. They also got seven points each for second-place finishes in boys and girls cross country, boys basketball and girls track and field. Manhattan also placed third in boys track, fifth in softball and eighth in girls golf.

The all-sports rankings were calculated by applying point totals to team finishes in the fall sports of boys and girls cross country, volleyball and football; winter sports of boys and girls basketball and boys and girls wrestling; and spring sports of boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and softball. Ten points were awarded for a state title, seven points for a second-place finish, six for a third-place finish and so on, down to one point for an eighth-place finish.

Huntley Project finished second in the Class B all-sports rankings with 42.5 points. The Red Devils had runner-up finishes in volleyball and boys wrestling, third-place finishes in boys basketball and girls track and field, fourth-place finishes in girls cross country and boys track and field, and a fifth-place finish in boys cross country. They also split the sixth/seventh points at the State B/C softball tournament.

For combined Class B and C sports (wrestling, tennis and softball), teams were divided by classification (Class B or C) and then re-ranked by total points. Co-ops including Class B schools, such as Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, were placed in the Class B standings.

Missoula Loyola recorded 35.5 points to finish third in the 2020-21 all-sports rankings despite not scoring a single point in any of the fall sports. Loyola racked up 34 points in the spring, winning the State B/C tennis championships and placing second in both boys golf and boys track and field. Loyola’s girls basketball team added a state tournament appearance in the winter.

The complete Class B all-sports rankings for the 2020-21 high school sports seasons are below.

Note: Bigfork (12 points) also scored points in girls swimming and boys and girls soccer.

Manhattan — 49

Huntley Project — 42.5

Missoula Loyola — 35.5

Columbus — 35.5

Big Timber — 29

Townsend — 27.5

Glasgow — 23.5

Fairfield — 22.5

Cut Bank — 22

Baker — 21

Florence — 20.5

Three Forks — 19.5

Eureka — 18.5

Choteau — 17.5

Anaconda — 16.5

Colstrip — 16

Shelby — 15

Conrad — 13

St. Ignatius — 13

Joliet — 12.5

Jefferson — 12.5

Bigfork — 12

Shepherd — 12

Thompson Falls — 12

Lodge Grass — 10

Wolf Point — 10

Whitehall — 9.5

Red Lodge — 8

Malta — 7.5

Roundup — 6

Great Falls Central — 4

Poplar — 3

Deer Lodge — 1.5