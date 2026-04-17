Longtime Great Falls swim coach Ed McNamee steps down after 22 seasons

GREAT FALLS — Longtime Great Falls swimming coach Ed McNamee has resigned from his position after 22 seasons leading the program, according to a release from Great Falls Public Schools.

McNamee, who served as head coach for both Great Falls High and C.M. Russell, is retiring from swimming but will continue as head baseball coach at Great Falls High.

During his tenure, McNamee’s teams were among the top programs in Class AA, capturing 29 trophies, including nine state championships and 11 runner-up finishes.

He was named a Montana Coaches Association coach of the year seven times and earned National Federation of State High School Associations Montana coach of the year honors in 2021, 2022 and 2023. McNamee was also a finalist for National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year five times and was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2023.

In a statement, GFPS athletics director Mike Henneberg thanked McNamee for his contributions, highlighting the culture he built within the program.

“Ed developed and established a unique culture in which all athletes were valued and four programs meshed into one family,” Henneberg said. “While change is difficult, Ed built the foundation for future generations of swimmers to thrive and enjoy unprecedented success.”

The head swimming position will be posted beginning April 27 and will remain open until filled, according to the release.

