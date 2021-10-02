Lindsey Paulson, Ryan Harrington win Great Falls Invite titles

GREAT FALLS — Belt senior Lindsey Paulson showed that classification doesn’t matter, running away to a convincing victory against Class AA competition at the Great Falls Cross Country Invite.

Paulson, who was the only small school runner to compete in the AA varsity races, crossed the finish line at Anaconda Hills Golf Course in a time of 19:31.69. Ali Keith of Billings West finished second in 20:00.83.

In the small school race, Harlem’s Taya Trottier won with a time of 21:22.36. Belt’s Asa Jassen won the boys small school race in 17:45.65.

Great Falls High sophomore Ryan Harrington was the top finisher in the Class AA races, finishing in 16:37.7.

Full results can be found here.

