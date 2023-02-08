Last-second free throws lift Missoula Hellgate girls past Sentinel; Knights boys cruise past Spartans

MISSOULA — It was crosstown round two in Missoula on Tuesday evening as Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Sentinel clashed for the second time this season. And for the second time, it was all Hellgate.

The Knights picked up their regular season sweeps over the Spartans, as the girls won 47-45 while the boys were victorious 63-46.

The girls game kicked off the evening and there was plenty of drama down the stretch. With the game tied 45-45 with 6.2 seconds left, Emily McElmurry's shot was off and Chloe Larsen grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 1.1 seconds left.

Larsen went to the line and knocked down both free throws as she lifted the Knights (10-4, 8-2 Western AA) to the win over Sentinel (8-6, 5-5).

Alex Covill led Hellgate with 25 points while Larsen finished with 14. Olivia Huntsinger paced Sentinel with 12 while CC Size scored 11 and McElmurry added 10. Prior to the game beginning, Sentinel honored former player and coach Karen Deden for her contributions to the program.

In the boys game, Sentinel jumped out quickly behind a strong performance from Trevor Rausch. A 3-pointer from Rausch just before the halftime buzzer gave the Spartans a 31-23 lead at the break.

The Knights began to claw back in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter blew the game open. Connor Dick, who was quiet in the first half, helped spur the late comeback as he led Hellgate (11-3, 8-2) with 16 points while Donovyn Headswift added 15 and Mario Rosemond chipped in 12.

Rausch finished with 17 for Sentinel (2-12, 1-9).