Kalispell Glacier highlights 4 football players with signing day ceremony

KALISPELL — Kalispell Glacier celebrated National Signing Day Wednesday, as four football players signed their letters of intent to play at the college level.

Jake Rendina who will be going to Army. Rendina played running back and linebacker for the Wolfpack and had 1,377 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns during his senior campaign. Rendina finished with 3,751 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns on the ground during his time at Glacier.

Kicker and punter Patrick Rohrbach will play football at the the University of Montana and was 43 for 44 this season on point after attempts for Glacier. He also averaged 41.9 yards per punt and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line nine times.

Tight end Luke Bilau caught 31 passes for 389 yards and seven touchdowns this year and will be continuing to play football at Montana Tech, along with wide receiver Jake Turner. Turner caught 46 passes for 653 yards and eight touchdowns and also ran for three scores for the Wolfpack.

