Watch
High School Sports

Actions

Kalispell Flathead girls, Glacier boys win crosstown games

items.[0].videoTitle
Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 11.14.47 PM.png
Posted at 11:30 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 01:30:40-05

KALISPELL — Thursday night was a crosstown doubleheader between Kalispell Flathead and Glacier.

Starting with the girls game, the Bravettes came out on top of the Wolfpack, 48-42. It was a back-and-forth game in the first half going into the third quarter with a score of 26-14 Bravettes. Clare Converse was the leading scorer for the Bravettes with 11 points.

Things were a little different for the boys, as Glacier came out on top, 66-57. Glacier started off fast thanks to Ty Olsen, who finished Thursday with 17 points. However Flathead found early momentum as Joston Cripe knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it 16-15 Flathead going into the second quarter.

But Glacier held off a late Flathead push. John Pyron finished with 19 points, leading the Wolfpack to their sweep against Flathead for the season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state