Kalispell Flathead girls, Glacier boys win crosstown games

KALISPELL — Thursday night was a crosstown doubleheader between Kalispell Flathead and Glacier.

Starting with the girls game, the Bravettes came out on top of the Wolfpack, 48-42. It was a back-and-forth game in the first half going into the third quarter with a score of 26-14 Bravettes. Clare Converse was the leading scorer for the Bravettes with 11 points.

Things were a little different for the boys, as Glacier came out on top, 66-57. Glacier started off fast thanks to Ty Olsen, who finished Thursday with 17 points. However Flathead found early momentum as Joston Cripe knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it 16-15 Flathead going into the second quarter.

But Glacier held off a late Flathead push. John Pyron finished with 19 points, leading the Wolfpack to their sweep against Flathead for the season.

