Jefferson's MacKenzie Layng drills 10 3-pointers, Manhattan Christian's Mason Venema scores 38 in doubleheader

BOULDER — Jefferson and Manhattan Christian split a cross-class basketball doubleheader Friday. The Class B Jefferson girls cruised to a 63-37 win on their Senior Night, while the Class C Manhattan Christian boys pulled away for a 78-58 victory.

Jefferson 63, Manhattan Christian 37 (girls)

MacKenzie Layng knocked down a Jefferson school-record 10 3-pointers en route to 36 points in the Panthers' 63-37 win over visiting Manhattan Christian.

Layng made 10 of 19 attempts from behind the arc and was 11 of 22 overall. She was also 4 for 4 at the free throw line, as the Panthers rolled to the win on their Senior Night. Jefferson, ranked fourth in the MontanaSports.com Class B girls basketball power rankings, also got two 3-pointers from Jaida Jurenka and one each from Hannah Stevens and Brooklyn Miller.

Manhattan Christian was led by Bella Triemstra's 17 points.

Manhattan Christian 78, Jefferson 58 (boys)

Mason Venema had a huge game of 38 points and 12 rebounds to help Manhattan Christian to a 78-58 win at Jefferson.

Venema made 11 of 20 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and 12 of 15 free throws. Christian Triemstra added 21 points for the Eagles. Manhattan Christian is ranked fourth in the MontanaSports.com Class C boys basketball power rankings.

Hunter Stevens paced Jefferson with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Kael Hesford added 13 points and Colt Tietje had 12.

For highlights from both games, watch the video above.