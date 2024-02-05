MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 5

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 3:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of Feb. 3)

Class AA

1. Billings Skyview (12-0)

2. Missoula Big Sky (11-1)

3. Billings West (11-2)

4. Helena (9-3)

5. Bozeman Gallatin (8-4)

Around Class AA: Billings Skyview edged Bozeman Gallatin 53-49 last week, and star Breanna Williams and the Falcons remain undefeated and in the No. 1 position. Gallatin also lost to now-No. 3 Billings West, and the Raptors have slipped two spots to No. 5. Missoula Big Sky is holding steady at No. 2 with 11 straight wins. Skyview and West are set for a crosstown showdown on Friday at the Falcons' gym.

Class A

1. Bigfork (15-1)

2. Frenchtown (15-1)

3. Billings Central (13-1)

4. Dillon (13-3)

5. Havre (10-3)

Around Class A: Three-time reigning state champion Havre climbs back into the rankings this week at No. 5 following a pair of victories, shaking off road losses to Miles City and Billings Central the week prior. Miles City, meanwhile, has dropped out of the top five after a three-point loss to star Madison O'Connor and Class B Baker. Dillon slides ahead one position to No. 4 following two wins of its own. A return to Class A continues to be good to No. 1 Bigfork; the Valkyries have won 15 straight after a season-opening defeat to No. 2 Frenchtown.

Class B

1. Baker (14-2)

2. Chinook (15-0)

3. Huntley Project (15-1)

4. Jefferson (14-1)

5. Missoula Loyola (13-2)

6. Columbus (11-4)

7. Anaconda (12-3)

8. St. Ignatius (12-3)

9. Poplar (12-4)

10. Florence (12-4)

Around Class B: What a week it was for Baker. The Spartans are the new No. 1 this week after beating previously top-ranked Huntley Project and knocking off Miles City, which was ranked No. 3 in Class A. Guard Madison O'Connor had 35 points against Miles City, then went for 33 against Project to outduel Red Devils standout Paige Lofing. Project has slid two spots to No. 3 while Chinook, now No. 2, continues to pile up victories in its move up from Class C.

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (16-0)

2. Twin Bridges (13-1)

3. Roberts (15-1)

4. Roy-Winifred (12-3)

5. Melstone (13-3)

6. Scobey (13-3)

7. Plentywood (13-3)

8. Bainville (13-2)

9. D-G-S-G (14-2)

10. C-J-I (14-1)

Around Class C: No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale continues to roll. The Mavericks' latest victim was previous No. 5 Scobey. Plentywood rises three spots to No. 7 this week after an eight-point victory over previous No. 4 Bainville. As a result, both No. 4 Roy-Winifred and No. 5 Melstone each rose two spots in the rankings. Both have double-digit win streaks. The shakeup also affected No. 9 D-G-S-G and No. 9 C-J-I, who each slid two spots despite not losing. The biggest individual performance from last week went to Taylee Chirrick of No. 3 Roberts. Chirrick poured in a school-record 56 points in a rout of Plenty Coups.