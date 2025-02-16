In top-10 doubleheader, Missoula Loyola gets best of Florence in sweep

MISSOULA — The Missoula Loyola Rams and Breakers picked up a sweep over rival Florence in a top-10 doubleheader on Saturday.

The No. 10-ranked Loyola girls defeated No. 5 Florence 64-56 while the No. 1-ranked Rams defeated the No. 6 Falcons 72-31 in the nightcap.

In the girls game, Spencer Laird had a monster performance with 37 points for the Breakers. The sophomore standout was hard to contain all night, though Loyola would continue to build double-digit leads only for Florence to show they wouldn't quit and chip away.

In the end Loyola got the victory though as they avenged their lone Western B loss as they improved to 14-3 and 7-1, while Florence fell to 16-2 and 7-1.

Addie Nault added 10 points and Emme Laird chipped in nine for Loyola, while Maggie Schneiter led Florence with 21.

In the boys game, it was a similar outing for the two-time reigning Class B champion Rams who made quick work of their rivals. Loyola started fast and never looked back as they built 43-17 lead by halftime and were on cruise control from that point.

Rey Johnston led Loyola with 22 points, Ethan Stack added 13, Jamo Kendrick tallied 11 and Jack Clevenger poured in eight. Loyola improved to 17-1 overall and 11-0 in Western B play while Florence fell to 13-5 and 8-2.

To see full highlights from Saturday's games, check out the video above.

